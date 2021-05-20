10 questions with The Covery Wellness Spa

When trying to keep up with the latest sports therapies like cryotherapy and hyperbaric chambers, you may be excused for thinking them the height of cutting-edge technology, and reserved for only the world’s most highly-skilled athletes. However, at local wellness spa, The Covery, the use of holistic treatments rooted in technology allows you to rest and restore your body regardless of whether you ran a 40-yard dash in four seconds.

Developed by the team behind the Baton Rouge location of REGYMEN Fitness, The Covery blends rejuvenation and wellness by providing a wide range of services ranging from athletic to aesthetic recovery while simultaneously targeting common ailments through non-invasive and holistic approaches. We spoke to co-founder Edward “EK” Navan to give us a look into The Covery’s wide scope of treatments.

1. What led you to create The Covery?

At the end of the day, the thing most people want is more energy. To reach this goal, we have to manage the mental fatigue and brain fog that occurs from daily stresses. People are searching for that increased energy and a better quality of life. How we move, how we think and how we feel is determined by the level of stress in our lives, and our bodies and minds take the brunt of these stresses. We charge our cell phones, iPads and computers in order to be ready to perform, but what do we do to recharge our bodies? To perform at your best, you have to be rested. We have to understand how to both prevent and manage the aches and pains that come with whatever life throws at us.

2. What is your professional background?

My background is rooted in kinesiology and exercise physiology. I have spent the last 20 years working in the health and wellness industry, primarily working on the performance side of the fitness business. I have been fortunate to find a great pair of business partners with Donnie Jarreau and Troy Archer. Over the past three years, we have been working on creating this recovery process.

After 20 years of non-stop travel, as well as some lingering issues from years of athletics, I shifted my focus to the importance of prevention instead of being reactionary, meaning that I started to understand why working too many hours for too many days eventually reaches a point of diminishing returns. Life can be tough and the daily grind can seem implausible, but if you take care of your body and allow the mind to rest, the return is so much greater. Life is meant to be enjoyed, and this is exactly what The Covery helps you to accomplish.

3. What is the story behind the name?

We ended up deciding on “The Covery” because of the thought that “we have you covered” on everything from feeling better to functioning better. From an IV after a night out to a cryotherapy session for a quick burst of energy, we have you covered. So the identity of the name came with the idea of a casual conversation with a friend about feeling better and where you can go for that simple feeling of relief.

4. Why is holistic health beneficial?

We have been conditioned to be a reactive society, meaning that our culture tends to look more into how to cure, medicate or treat issues rather than prevent health issues from occurring. But the reality is that we all need moments during the day where we take a mental break and allow our bodies to decompress. Without proper rest, we can’t function at the high level that everyday life demands. When we are rested, the outcomes are much better and much more productive.

5. What type of holistic treatments are offered by The Covery?

We offer a variety of treatments, with each therapy complementing another. We offer a variety of aesthetic, athletic recovery and wellness services. We base the therapy on your individual needs, as we are able to find the best direction for you. We offer IV infusions, NAD+ therapy, whole body cryotherapy (cold treatment), hyperbaric oxygen therapy, Zerobody dry float, HydraFacial, Ballancerpro lymphatic massage, compression therapy, red light therapy, ZO skin care, fat and cellulite sculpting and more.

6. What are some of the packages The Covery features?

We allow our members to freely experience all services for the best overall experience and results, and we do this at an affordable level. We offer monthly membership packages comprised of three, six, nine or unlimited services monthly. We also have drop-in prices for all services. Our IV infusions and NAD+ therapies are also available on a drop-in or membership offering. We have several package specials for beauty treatments (HydraFacial and red light therapy with a take-home ZO skin care routine, BallancerPro and IV infusions) as well as wellness packages that focus on anti-aging and overall health through the use of our NAD+, IV, hyperbaric and cryotherapy options. We have a variety of options that can be tailored to meet your individual needs. In short, we have what will make you feel and look incredible!

7. Can anyone visit The Covery?

Absolutely. The Covery experience is designed for everyone to find the therapies that work best for them. For some people, it will be as simple as an IV infusion every few weeks, an IV before or after a long weekend, a HydraFacial every month or a more structured plan that touches on a different therapy daily or weekly. Everyone needs to be able to reduce their level of stress and allow the mind to decompress or to just come in for a service knowing that they will experience instant results and leave feeling energized.

8. How does this wellness spa differentiate itself from typical spas?

Our environment is amazing. It’s comfortable luxury, as in casual luxury. It’s hard to describe the feeling of overall calmness you can experience while using the BallancerPro (also described as the full body “hug”) or while relaxing in our zero gravity chairs and allowing the mind to check out for a few minutes. We have designed an incredibly comfortable atmosphere where you can socialize with your group or completely check out while getting a variety of services. What really sets The Covery apart is the ability to combine a number of services at once, or to make a complete day of the experience. We are a wellness destination designed with the understanding and acceptance that it’s OK to be selfish about your wellness. We understand that by taking care of yourself, you will be better able to take care of others.

9. What is something you’d like people to know about The Covery that they otherwise wouldn’t have?

Our services are backed by real science. I highly encourage people to research the positive effects of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, cold Therapy (cryotherapy), NAD+ therapy and all of our services. A lot of the therapies we offer have been around for a long time, however, many are just now being brought to the public. Entertainers, athletes and business professionals are always looking for an edge, and these are some of the services that they have been taking advantage of for years.

These therapies are here to improve quality of life. We cannot properly function at a high level when we’re mentally and physical drained. We believe that life is a sport and business is a sport, and in order to get the best out of life, you need to recover just like a professional athlete has the opportunity to recover. This is why we are bringing these incredible therapies to Baton Rouge. The bottom line is that The Covery is full of really unique therapies that you never knew you wanted, but will soon not be able to live without!

10. Where can people find The Covery?

We are located at 7580 Corporate Boulevard, across from Towne Center (in the Maxwell shopping center). We are also opening locations in Ascension, Juban and Zachary in 2021. We are able to take walk-ins, but we do encourage people to call us to book an appointment or tour. Our number is (225) 256-7319 and you can request info on our website at thecovery.com. We can also be found on Instagram @thecoverywellness and on Facebook.