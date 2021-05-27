10 questions with Bumble Lane Beauty Bar

The promise of summer fun in Baton Rouge finally has us trading sweats for sundresses…and realizing that we may need a professional to remind us how to do our hair and makeup again. Cue Bumble Lane Beauty Bar.

Designed with a no-appointment-necessary philosophy–favoring walk-ins instead–Bumble Lane Spa owner Casey Little and local entrepreneur Guy Faulstich teamed up to create a new spa experience. Whether it’s an impromptu lash tint or full bridal makeup, the beauty bar is prepared to pamper. As its Perkins Rowe location opens its doors for a soft opening today, May 27, we sat down with Faulstich to learn more information on Bumble Lane’s latest addition.

1. What was the inspiration behind Bumble Lane Beauty Bar?

In cities like NYC and LA, you have the option to receive fast esthetics services with or without an appointment. We understand that people enjoy the full experience of a spa, but there isn’t always time for that in your schedule. Even so, you should still have the opportunity to look top-notch. That why the Beauty Bar allows for walk-ins, so that people can receive quick treatment or makeup application before an event. Opening this type of establishment here in Baton Rouge is long overdue.

2. When will the beauty bar be open to the public?

Bumble Lane Beauty Bar will have a soft opening today, May 27, and a grand opening in early June. The exact date is not quite determined but it will be announced soon.

3. What are the first things customers will see when they walk through the doors?

Immediately upon entering the doors, customers will be welcomed by our gracious staff ready to offer the outstanding service one can expect from the Bumble Lane brand. In a totally new style compared to other spa locations, they will be able to sit down at the bar, have a glass of champagne or sparkling water, and sample fragrances and other beauty products.

4. What type of services does the beauty bar offer?

The Beauty Bar will offer esthetic services from the neck up. This will include brow waxing, facial waxing, lash/brow tint, dermaplaning, chemical peels and makeup applications, along with a curated selection of retail items.

5. How does Bumble Lane Beauty Bar stand out in Baton Rouge?

Bumble Lane Beauty Bar will stand out from others in the area as we are part of the Bumble Lane family, where customer experience is always our main priority. Our motto is “We want a memorable experience for every guest, and we stand behind it.”

6. Where is Bumble Lane Beauty Bar located?

Bumble Lane Beauty Bar is location in Perkins Rowe, two doors down from Kendra Scott.

7. What is the team at Bumble Lane Beauty Bar most looking forward to?

The team is looking forward to providing a totally new concept in Baton Rouge with the same exceptional Bumble Lane service our customers have come to enjoy.

8. What does the addition of the Beauty Bar mean for Bumble Lane?

It means we can service our customer no matter what their schedule dictates. If they want the full spa experience, they can go to our Towne Center or Ascension parish location. If they are tight on time, they can come to the Beauty Bar for a quick in-and-out service.

9. What are some of the retail items that will be carried at Bumble Lane Beauty Bar?

Some of the items we will carry are Bond No. 9 fragrances (a personal favorite of mine), Eminence Organic Skin Care, Molton Brown body washes and lotions (another one of my favorites), Jack Black skin care (I use this daily) and many other items to help you look and feel your best! We will also have Lafco and Nest candles.

10. What is something you think customers should know about the beauty bar that they might not be aware of?

Though we’ll be accepting walk-ins for our services, appointments are accepted as well. And yes, we will accept and sell Bumble Lane gift cards.