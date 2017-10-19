10 questions with Audrey Kafkallides of Audrey K
For Audrey Kafkallides, art is a natural—even spontaneous—process. Her interest in copper jewelry making was originally sparked while vacationing abroad, and now almost everywhere she goes, you can find copper wire winding and molding through her hands. With her youngest son about to finish high school, Kafkallides felt that now was a time to dive more deeply into creative endeavors. Using only her hands and simple tools, she creates one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by what is happening in the world immediately around her. She has loved the chance to become more involved in the community through art events and festivals, and has even donated her pieces for nonprofit auctions and fundraising. Kafkallide’s shared her some of her journey with inRegister, revealing what makes her jewelry unique and giving us some behind-the-scenes insight on her newest “middle finger” ring collection.
1. How do you integrate your jewelry business into your daily life?
I carry my tools with me all the time. I love to play with the copper wire, so I create pieces wherever I go. I’m always either creating jewelry, thinking about it, promoting it, or even dreaming about it.
2. What is your professional background? How did you get into jewelry making?
I studied psychology at LSU, where I met my husband. I chose to be a stay-at-home mom when I had my sons. I’ve been teaching yoga for 14 years.But I’ve always loved artisan jewelry! Last year while visiting my Greek husband’s family in Cyprus, I was inspired to start making jewelry. The only supplies I could find, were shed wires (some even rusty), pliers and hammers. So I began creating. By the time I returned home, I had created a small collection, and copper wire and new tools were waiting for me. To honor the place of my initial inspiration, all my collections are named after Greek mythological figures.
3. Where can customers expect to find your products around town? What is the first thing they will notice about them?
Currently my jewelry is available in Baton Rouge at: Sweet Leather Goods at Circa, Wanderlust by Abby, Salon Rima at Bocage, Yoga Bliss, Mid City art crawls at BrewHaHa , and various local art events and festivals in the region.
I also do home parties and private showings on an appointment basis. Occasionally I do bring my jewelry to festivals and private showings in places such as Cyprus and Costa Rica.
The first thing that people notice about my jewelry is it’s simplicity and uniqueness.
4. Where do you get your inspiration for your designs and pieces?
I am inspired by nature and people. I may see a shape, and a design pops into my head. I’ll be hanging out with a loved one. Maybe it is the way they move or something they say, and it sparks a new idea.
5. What is one thing you think customers should know about your work that they may not be aware of?
All my work is handmade by myself with very simple tools; it is all “Hammered and Twisted with Love”.
I regularly donate jewelry for silent auction fundraisers. I’ve donated to about 10 different fundraisers in the past year. It is one way I can give to the community.
6. What sets your jewelry apart?
No two pieces are exactly alike since they are all handmade one at a time. The designs are simple and natural.
7. Can you give us a hint of anything in-progress at the moment?
I just released my “middle finger” collection, at the suggestions of my husband and four grown sons. For when you have those “special” people in your life.
8. What was your reason for starting your business? What have you learned through the process?
I’m at a stage in my life where I have more time to be creative! My sons are grown, my “baby” is a senior in high school. It was time to reinvent myself. I love participating in markets, festivals and art crawls, interacting with people and watching their reaction to my jewelry. I am learning all the time, especially about the business process.
9. What are a few must-have pieces this season?
The bangle bracelets from “Aphrodite” (Goddess of Love and Beauty) collection, and a pair of earrings from “Agapi Mou” (My Love) collection. I believe that you should: “Wear the piece that brings you joy!” Chose the one that speaks to you.
10. What is your all-time best-selling item?
Rings!!! I have all kinds: from very delicate small rings, midi rings, toe rings, to larger statement rings, as well as “Zeus” (King of the Gods) collection for men.
