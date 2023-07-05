On the cover is a garden by CARBO Landscape Architecture. Cover image by Minette Hand.

Our July cover story celebrate the winners of the first-ever A. Hays Town Awards

Our July cover story delves into the projects–and the creative minds behind them–that represent the winners of the inaugural A Hays Town Awards. These architects and designers hail from across the South, but their goal remains the same: To celebrate and carry forward the tenants of traditional design.

Extending beyond the realm of residential exteriors and interiors, the featured projects include churches, gardens and even a culinary school. For a look into each of the winning projects, check out the cover story here, or pick up a copy of the July issue, on newsstands now.

