Zapp’s International Beerfest pours into town

Taps will flow this Saturday afternoon, April 1, during the annual Zapp’s International Beerfest at the LSU Rural Life Museum.

Open to visitors 21 and older, the event will showcase more than 200 foreign and domestic beers and ales for tastings. For those looking for concoctions created closer to home, local home brewers will also be representing their brands.

This event benefits the LSU Rural Life Museum, and tickets must be purchased in advance for $40.