Red Stick Food Fest comes to L’Auberge this Saturday

The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation will offer a day of live music, drinks and plenty of good food at the Red Stick Food Fest this Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Lawn at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel.

Restaurants including Sammy’s Grill, Ruffino’s and Bud’s Broiler have teamed up with Louisiana Seafood to bring some of their signature dishes. And be sure to check out the locally made art and décor items for last-minute Mother’s Day gifts.

The event is open to all ages and free to the public. But it’s not too late to purchase VIP tickets; VIPs will receive unlimited access to an air-conditioned tent, one free drink and a handful of other perks. To purchase tickets, visit redstickfoodfest.com.