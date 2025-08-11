Celebrate movement, mindfulness and community at this local wellness event | By Bre Pizzolato -

Wellness will take center stage at the Recess at Rouzan Social Walk/Run and Community Wellness Event on Saturday, August 30, starting at 8 a.m.

The event kicks off with a walk/run through the winding Rouzan neighborhood. Then, attendees will enjoy what’s being touted as Baton Rouge’s premier wellness event, featuring several local vendors and retailers specializing in health, fitness and self-care.

Attend outdoor classes, including yoga, Pilates, HIIT (High-intensity interval training) and more, before enjoying product demos and a hands-on showcase of Recoop Wellness tools.

Recoop is a Baton Rouge-based brand founded by entrepreneur Cody Bodin that offers several state-of-the-art recovery products for at-home and clinic use, including the TheraRouge PEMF Mat. The company says it has developed one of the world’s first mild hyperbaric chambers that safely integrates PEMF and red light therapy. The Recess at Rouzan event will serve as a debut for Recoop’s latest product, the Ellie Massage Gun.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event website here.