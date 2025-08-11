Stock photo

Celebrate movement, mindfulness and community at this local wellness event

|
By
-

Wellness will take center stage at the Recess at Rouzan Social Walk/Run and Community Wellness Event on Saturday, August 30, starting at 8 a.m.

The event kicks off with a walk/run through the winding Rouzan neighborhood. Then, attendees will enjoy what’s being touted as Baton Rouge’s premier wellness event, featuring several local vendors and retailers specializing in health, fitness and self-care.

Attend outdoor classes, including yoga, Pilates, HIIT (High-intensity interval training) and more, before enjoying product demos and a hands-on showcase of Recoop Wellness tools.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Recoop Wellness (@recoopwellness)

Recoop is a Baton Rouge-based brand founded by entrepreneur Cody Bodin that offers several state-of-the-art recovery products for at-home and clinic use, including the TheraRouge PEMF Mat. The company says it has developed one of the world’s first mild hyperbaric chambers that safely integrates PEMF and red light therapy. The Recess at Rouzan event will serve as a debut for Recoop’s latest product, the Ellie Massage Gun.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event website here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Back to school means back...

A look at what to do in Baton Rouge this

What to do this week:...

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra presents Symphony Week 2025, where various ensembles will

BROC’s Rock and Wine

BROC held its annual Rock and Wine fundraiser at LSU's Tiger Stadium on July

Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center’s...

The Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center held its annual Celebrity Waiter on July 23 at L'Auberge

LSU School of Art and...

At its best, art makes us feel. For those seeking that connection with creativity, the LSU School

TRENDING STORIES