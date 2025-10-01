A women-only, alcohol free club is getting the party started in Baton Rouge | By Bre Pizzolato -

Cyndi Lauper said it best: girls just want to have fun. For Alyssa Lundy, a local business owner and mom of three, that means a night of carefree dancing to hits from the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s with some gal pals. This month, Lundy will launch The 5 to 9 Club, a women-only, alcohol-free club designed for women 25 and older.

On Tuesday, October 7, from 5 to 9 p.m., Pura Vida Coffee Bar will be transformed into a pastel 1980s Miami Beach oasis for the 5 to 9 Club Launch Party. The downstairs area will feature a live DJ, photo ops, glow zones and specialty mocktails. Upstairs, guests will enjoy a slower-paced beach lounge vibe complete with cabanas and offerings from local wellness vendors.

Lundy promises a return to the freedom and sisterhood felt at middle-school sleepovers, minus the braces.

“It’s not at all instruction-based,” she says of the dance club. “You come and you dance your version of dance, whatever that looks like.”

The launch party is open to all women, although the private club will host members-only events in the months following, with the goal of expanding to offer events for 18- to 25-year-olds, Lundy says. Members will have access to a community chat, an exclusive Spotify playlist and a VIP-only store featuring over 60 items, including leggings, sports bras and fanny packs that fit the Miami Beach vibe of the monthly events.

Lundy calls the club the first of its kind and is already planning to expand the concept to other cities across Louisiana.

“This was literally built by a mom, for moms and busy businesswomen to help women de-stress, let all the energy out from their nine to five, have a couple of mocktails and go home completely refreshed and rejuvenated,” Lundy says. “We’re here to hydrate, celebrate and dominate tomorrow—with juicy beats, nostalgic vibes and no pressure to drink.”

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit 5to9club.com or follow @5to9danceclub on Facebook and Instagram.