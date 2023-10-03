Dish: Zeeland Street’s Crab Cake Benedict | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

Families love the fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Lunch mates crave the pot roast and red beans and rice. But, as of August, beloved Garden District eatery Zeeland Street also serves a snazzy weekend brunch built on Benedicts and belt-loosening Southern specials.

Owner Stephanie Phares combined forces with private chef and restaurant consultant David Dickensauge to create an indulgent menu that screams, “This is the weekend!” The crab cake Benedict dares to stack Rockefeller-style collard greens, apple-smoked bacon, a crab cake, artichoke pesto, a poached egg and Hollandaise on an English muffin, taking loose inspiration from eggs Sardou, Dickensauge says. Check out the new decor, too. Its muted grays and blues signaling the arrival this month of a new dinner, now serving upscale soul food.

Zeeland Street

2031 Perkins Road

(225) 387-4546

zeelandstreet.com