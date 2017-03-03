What’s on tap: Local breweries and distilleries offer experiences to savor

Baton Rougeans are experts when it comes to hosting tailgates and parties. And no event is complete without cold beer. Whether you’re looking to discover unique beverages or a new venue for your next get-together, check out some of Baton Rouge’s local breweries and distilleries:

Tin Roof

Tin Roof Brewing Company opened in 2010 and is far from your typical taproom. Its Bayou Bengal Lager is the official beer of LSU, but the company is equally well known for its special events. Yoga on Tap hosted by Lululemon on Wednesdays, trivia on Thursdays and live music on Sunday evenings are fan favorites. tinroofbeer.com

Southern Craft

If you’re looking for a bold beer made with local ingredients, Southern Craft Brewing Co.’s Pompous Pelican may be the brew for you. The brewery’s signature beer is one of four that is sold on tap at dozens of distributors across south Louisiana. Company founders Wes Hedges and Joe Picou, who started off as hobby homebrewers, now have big plans for expansion and hope to sell bottled or canned products in local grocery stores in the near future. Visit Southern Craft Brewing Company’s taproom on Airline Highway for beer tastings, free tours and live music. socraftbeer.com

Cane Land

Be on the lookout this spring for Cane Land Distilling Company’s grand opening in downtown Baton Rouge. Cane Land creates its liquor using Louisiana sugar cane grown at a family-owned mill at Alma Plantation just a few miles away. Enjoy the company’s signature cane-to-cocktail beverages at an upcoming distillery tour or private party. Cane Land’s 3,000-square-foot tasting room and courtyard will be filled with furniture made from sugar cane farming and milling machinery to showcase the company’s unique south Louisiana roots. facebook.com/caneland

Baton Rouge Distilling

Baton Rouge Distilling is the city’s first operating distillery since Prohibition. After a trip along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, husband and wife Ricci Hull and Natacha Krzesaj knew they needed to share their passion for unique spirits with the community. The couple built most elements of the entire distillery themselves and decided a fruit brandy would be the company’s first signature product. Baton Rouge Distillery’s Strawberry Brandy is made only from Louisiana strawberries, yeast and water; it is available in local stores. batonrougebourbon.com