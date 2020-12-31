Three of inRegister’s most-clicked cuisine stories of 2020

One thing that didn’t fail us in 2020: food. It has certainly been a different year for celebrating restaurant-style cuisine. However, despite the challenges of this past year, food has remained a constant, whether it be featured recipes or COVID-friendly takeout options. In this time of separation, food has brought us together. And a few stories in particular sat so well with us, we just had to come back for seconds.

Click the titles of the stories below to read the full features:

Growing in popularity, the charcuterie board was certainly a staple of 2020. Cheese, meat and fresh fruit were a much needed distraction from the realities of the world. Two companies in particular, Little Graze and Bayou Boards and Blends, dished some tips and tricks for creating a charcuterie board of your own.

Although research shows the many health benefits that result from increasing our plant-based intake and decreasing the amount of meat we consume, many people find this hard to do. The PREMO study at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center aims to discover the effects of blood sugar and fat levels that result from substituting some of the meat in our diet with either potatoes or beans. The study’s participants visited PBRC every week for eight weeks to pick up their meals and meet with a registered dietitian. We featured three of the many recipes that participants received as part of the PREMO study diet. All three recipes contain meat or seafood supplemented with either beans or potatoes.