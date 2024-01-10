This one-pan pork chop recipe is perfect for weeknight dinners | By inRegister Staff -

Feed your family a great meal with minimal mess and stress with these Parmesan Pork Chops from inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard. Featuring pork chops, green beans and potatoes, this one-pan meal is an easy and delicious option for family dinner on a school night. Read the recipe below to see how simple this home-cooked meal is.

Sheet Pan Parmesan Pork Chops with Veggies INGREDIENTS: 1 lb bone-in pork chops (about 4-5 chops) 16 oz. baby red potatoes, halved 16 oz. fresh green beans, trimmed 2 Tbsp. olive oil 1 tsp. thyme 4 garlic cloves, minced ¼ tsp. pepper ½ tsp.n salt 2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped garnish INSTRUCTIONS: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a rimmed baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. In a large mixing bowl, combine olive oil, herbs and Parmesan cheese. Brush half of mixture on top of pork chops and place on prepared baking sheet. Add potatoes and green beans to remaining Parmesan mixture and mix until combined. Add veggies to the baking sheet. Bake 20 to 22 minutes then switch oven to broil for an additional 3 to 4 minutes until cheese is golden and pork is completely cooked through, reaching an internal temperature between 145 degrees to 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Let rest 3 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Aimee Broussard is a Southern food blogger and award-winning cookbook author. Seen on QVC, Rachael Ray and more, she is a self-proclaimed accidental entrepreneur with a penchant for porches and sweet hospitality. Find her online at aimeebroussard.com.