That’s the spirit: Alcohol-oriented adventures to try in Baton Rouge

This spring, we’re seeing happy hour in a whole new way. Why just sit and drink the same glass of the same thing you order every week? Don’t get us wrong, this resolution won’t stop us from ordering our usual Superior margarita–how could we stray? But thanks to out-of-the-box experiences offered by local restaurants and organizations, we’ll also be trying new libations, and in new–and more adventurous–ways. Read on for some of the events we plan to attend, and share your recommendations with us in the comments.

Annual festivals and parties

Uncorked: March 19 at City Club of Baton Rouge

Hosted by Forum 225, this event encourages wine lovers to share their favorites with one another. Teams of three purchase a bottles of their favorite to be judged by fellow wine drinkers. Tickets are available here.

Zapp’s International Beerfest: March 28 at LSU Rural Life Museum

Over 200 beer varieties–from foreign to home-brewed–are all in one place for an afternoon of food, fun and fundraising for the LSU Rural Life Museum.

Laissez-Faire Wine Festival: April 4 at Pointe Marie

This first-ever festival focuses on natural wine–AKA wine that isn’t touched by chemicals. Tickets are available here.

Fête du Vin: April 16 at Juban’s

The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosts this intimate annual event to showcase high-end wine selections curated by local chefs, along with gourmet dishes. Tickets are available here.

Wine on the River: May 9 on The Lawn at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Take a trip around the world at this local tasting event, which even gives guests “passports” to keep track of their wine travels. Tickets are available here.

Wine Walk Wednesdays

Make new friends at this evening event meant for unwinding and networking. Every week, the group visits different bars and enjoys specials, as well as other fun activities.

Chimes Beer University

Challenge yourself to try something new with Chimes Restaurant’s beer education course, which aims to keep patrons from falling into a rut. Those enrolled–you can sign up online here–can complete “degrees” by trying a certain number of different varieties under different sections. Learn more about the program here.

Yoga on the [Tin Roof Brewing Company] Lawn

Life is all about balance and this event is the perfect example of that. Pair a cold beer with some light exercise at this outdoor class on the Tin Roof Brewing Company lawn. The event takes place every Wednesday at 6 p.m. A list of dates is available here.

Cocktail Roulette

Olive or Twist is changing the craft cocktail game by offering a “choose your own adventure” option when it comes to its concoctions. Adventurous drinkers are invited to select a cocktail “direction”–citrusy and refreshing is one example–and Olive or Twist’s expert bartenders will whip you up something new and unique.

Wine About It

More workout-turned-happy hour greatness with this event at Studio Park. Start with a 30-minute HIIT workout at Future Fitness and finish with a wine tasting at Martin Wine & Spirits just next door. This event is hosted once a month, and we suggest signing up as soon as March’s date is announced.

What are your favorite ways to enjoy a happy hour in Baton Rouge? Share your suggestions down below.