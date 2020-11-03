#TakeoutTuesday: Presidential favorites from local restaurants
It’s Election Day, and although our eyes are fixated on the future president, we can’t help but look to the past presidents for guidance. In this case, though, we’re talking about something decidedly less political and significantly more delicious: food.
To celebrate this very presidential day, we’re taking a look at some past commander in chiefs’ dishes of choice. If anyone asks, just say you’re practicing your patriotism by stopping by The Chimes for a serving of their crawfish mac-n-cheese, or maybe placing an order for hamburger steak at the Overpass Merchant–after you’ve cast your vote, that is.
George Washington, pancakes from The Ruby Slipper Cafe
Call it a johnnycake, a hoecake or a shawnee cake, but whatever you call it, know that our very first president admired a cornmeal-based version of one of America’s most popular breakfast foods: the humble pancake.
Thomas Jefferson, mac and cheese from The Chimes
Believe it or not, colonial Americans somehow survived without grocery stores stocked with pasta (horrifying, I know). So when Thomas Jefferson tried his first taste of macaroni during his European travels, he knew he had to bring it stateside.
Martin Van Buren, oysters from Drago’s Seafood Restaurant
Our eighth president and co-founder of the Democratic party (and short-lived Free Soil Party) knew how to throw down some anti-slavery abolitionist policies in later life—in addition to fistfuls of oysters. Who knew?
Theodore Roosevelt, steak and gravy from Overpass Merchant (hamburger steak)
It’s no surprise that Teddy Roosevelt’s well-known spirit for the outdoors carried over into his taste for food. As an adventurous hunter on the prowl for wild game, only steak and gravy would do.
Woodrow Wilson, chicken salad from Calvin’s Bocage Market
Woodrow Wilson was not one to make a fuss over food in the White House–a venue we here at inRegister would have surely taken more advantage of. But our 28th president did have a particular craving for chicken salad, a Fourth of July staple.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt, grilled cheese from The Big Cheezy
Every president endures his fair share of trials and tribulations, but arguably the most experienced in that department has been FDR. Leading an administration born out of Prohibition and the Great Depression and coming to a close on the tail end of World War II, FDR clearly knew a thing or two about “making do” and was no stranger to the simple pleasures of grilled cheese.
Barack Obama, nachos from Superior Grill
“That’s one of those where I have to have it taken away. I’ll have guacamole coming out of my eyeballs,” Obama famously said in his interview with comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Of all those on this list, perhaps no words have felt more true than this painfully relatable statement from our 44th president. Now, I know I have an emergency avocado around here somewhere…
Which presidential favorite would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.
