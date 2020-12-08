TakeoutTuesday: Immune-boosting drinks from BR shops

The holiday season typically finds us indulging in sweets galore, and while these seasonal treats may be good for the soul, the concurrent flu season demands that we keep our physical health up, too (not to mention our continued fight against COVID-19). Last week, our sister publication 225 recommended supplementing your holiday snacks with some immune-boosting drinks from local spots, from fruity combos of cucumber, carrot, apple, beet, spinach, ginger and lemon to unexpected shots of cayenne and oregano oil (a natural antibiotic, who knew?). Your afternoon cup of green tea will be looking a little pale after this.

