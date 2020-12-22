TakeoutTuesday: Holiday-flavored coffees and teas

Ohhh, the weather outside isn’t frightful…but it’s still the ideal instigator to curling up with a warm toasty drink this holiday season. And fortunately for us, our sister magazine 225 has curated a blissful chorus of holiday flavors to transport you to a winter wonderland with drinks accenting the richness of Christmas-appropriate treats, from eggnog to notes of gingerbread.

This star-studded cast features a Honey Cinnamon Latte from Coffee Joy, Light House Coffee’s Candy Cane Mocha, a Butter Rum Latte from PJ’s Coffee and many more. After a taste of one (or heck, all of them), we’ll surely be adding them to our Christmas list this season.

Pop over to the original story here to learn more about what the local coffee and tea scene has to offer.