TakeoutTuesday: The Butcher Pie at Pizza Byronz

When it comes to takeout, is there anything more quintessential than pizza? We don’t think so. The Italian classic is a favorite of all ages and an easy choice when your family can’t agree. Luckily, Baton Rouge just gained a brand-new pizzeria, as Flambée Café transitions to the new concept of Pizza Byronz.

“Basically, it’s pizza done three different ways,” CEO Emelie Alton explained to 225 magazine in this “first look” story. “The idea there was to kind of have a pizza that works for everybody.”

Pizza Byronz opens this month and when it does, our first order will be the Butcher Pie, which boasts a healthy helping of meaty toppings, including burger, ham, pepperoni and bacon. Our mouths are already watering.

Learn more about the new restaurant in this story from 225 magazine.