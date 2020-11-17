TakeoutTuesday: Boru Ramen’s Rouge Red Tonkotsu

While Tokyo may not be a skip, hop and a jump away, Bōru Ramen‘s co-owner and chef Patrick Wong is bringing the ramen experience to Baton Rouge—and now to the comfort of your own home. Located in Electric Depot, the recently opened restaurant is satisfying a niche of Asian cuisine in the Capital City with fresh new flavors and newly introduced to-go orders.

When we swung by a few months ago to give the restaurant’s menu a taste, one of our favorites was the Rouge Red Tonkotsu (pictured above), a spicy ramen dish that Wong says is inspired by the flavors and personality of our home city. However, for more inspiration before placing your order check out this story from the inRegister archives and this story from our sister publication, 225 magazine.

Call the restaurant at 225-283-1148 to order this and other dishes for pickup.