TakeoutTuesday: Bonjour’s Lotus crêpe

If you’ve succumbed to Netflix’s Emily in Paris, you might’ve developed a deeper fondness for Parisian desserts over Emily Cooper’s Carrie Bradshaw-esque wardrobe. Fortunately, Anass Ecacharkaoui has graced Baton Rouge with his expertise in French pastries with the opening of Bonjour, a new dessert spot nestled in the heart of the city.

And for our next rendezvous at Bonjour, we’ll be ordering the glorious Lotus crêpe, which features a Lotus Biscoff cookie butter spread with cookie crumbles, caramel sauce, white chocolate and an almond topping. However, if that doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, check out more of the new spot’s offerings in this story from our sister publication, 225 magazine.