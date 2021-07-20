For a refreshing summertime spread, try this strawberry lemonade marmalade

In the words of Destiny’s Child, I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly. Well, to be precise, this marmalade. Yes, there is a difference. The name marmalade is specifically reserved for preserves made with the peels of citrus fruit—for instance, as in this recipe by Aimee Broussard, fresh lemon. Her Strawberry Lemonade Marmalade turns a classic summer refreshment into a substantial spread perfect for pairing with biscuits, breads and even cheese boards. Yielding around seven jars, the recipe makes plenty for sharing some sweetness with friends and neighbors.

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE MARMALADE

Ingredients:

¼ cup thinly sliced lemon peel (about 2 large)

4 cups crushed strawberries (about 4 lb.)

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

6 Tbsp. pectin

6 cups granulated sugar

7 (8-oz.) half-pint glass preserving jars with lids and bands

Prepare boiling water canner. Heat jars in simmering water until ready to use. DON’T BOIL. Wash lids and set them aside.

Combine lemon peel with water to cover in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and boil for 5 minutes. Drain and discard liquid and return peel to pan. Add strawberries and lemon juice. Mix. Gradually stir in pectin. Over high heat, stirring constantly, bring mixture to a full rolling boil that can’t be stirred down. Add all of the sugar and stir to dissolve. Return to a full rolling boil. Boil hard for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and skim foam. Ladle jam into hot jars, leaving about ¼ inch headspace. Wipe rim. Center lid on jar and apply band until it is fingertip tight.

Place jars on elevated rack in canner. (Water must cover jars by 1 to 2 inches. Add boiling water if necessary.) Cover; bring water to gentle boil. Process for 5 minutes. Remove jars and place upright to cool completely. After jars cool, check seals by pressing middles of lids with finger. If lids spring back, they are not sealed and require additional processing or placement in refrigerator.

Tip: Use lime peel and lime juice in place of lemon for a strawberry lime marmalade.

Makes about 7 (8-oz.) jars.