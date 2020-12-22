Spotted: Pepper mills from Red Stick Spice Company

“Say when.”

Nothing elevates your meal quite like freshly ground pepper. And it makes sense why—whole peppercorns ground immediately before preparation or consumption (as opposed to pre-ground pepper in a shaker) ensure the little herb’s optimal flavor and aroma. Thus, pepper mills are a must for cooks of all levels, and these vibrant options from Red Stick Spice Company are sure to add flavor to your kitchen and cuisine alike. Handcrafted in Maine, these unique kitchen accessories offer sustainability in addition to aesthetic pleasure.