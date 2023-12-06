Spotted: A festive appetizer for sharing | By Ryn Lakvold -

Sometimes, the holiday season can get stressful. Running around finding last-minute gifts while hosting and attending parties can take away from your holly jolly spirit. Though there might be a forgotten present or two, Gourmet Girls is making it easy to show up to any holiday gathering with a dish.

Charcuterie boards have been all the fuss for a while now, and this season’s iteration is better than ever. Gourmet Girls is offering wreath-shaped charcuterie gift boxes that are ideal for both giving and receiving. A bonus is that it will have everyone wanting to snap a picture before digging in.

For more information about Gourmet Girls, check out their website here.