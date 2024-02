Spotted: BLDG 5’s Thyme to Un-Wine cocktail | By Lilly Chastain -

No happy hour plans? BLDG 5 has you covered with the new February punch cocktail. This drink is the perfect post-work thirst quencher and looks just as pretty as it tastes. With brandy, thyme, lemon juice and a splash of red wine, this new cocktail is sure to live up to its name, “Thyme to Un-Wine.”

This cocktail is available at BLDG 5 through the end of February.