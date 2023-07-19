Photo courtesy of Chocolate Bijoux.

Spotted: Artisan candy boxes by Chocolate Bijoux

You know the famous Forrest Gump quote, “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.” Well, with Chocolate Bijoux, one thing we do know is that each piece of chocolate will be a miniature piece of art.

The chocolate shop uses all-natural ingredients, crafting each piece by hand. Starting this week, you can purchase the chocolates in person at Light House Coffee. Buy a box to take home to the family, or just one piece for an afternoon treat with your coffee.

