A classic spinach dip recipe for snacking and sharing

It’s the star of the show at most dinner parties, restaurants, tailgates and just about anywhere where food and socializing combine. And while a good old-fashioned spinach dip is definitely for everyone, just ask around and you’ll discover that everyone seems to have their own way of making it. As for us, we’re relying on Aimee Broussard to share her simple recipe for a creamy, savory version that goes well with her Everything Bagel Parmesan Crisps and can even be stuffed into her fancy deviled eggs, as shown in her “Aimee’s Pretty Palate” column from inRegister’s April issue.

Ingredients:

10 oz. frozen chopped spinach, thawed

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

Thaw spinach and squeeze out excess water.

Mix softened cream cheese and sour cream in a medium bowl. Add chopped spinach, salt, pepper, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder and garlic powder. Allow flavors to meld by refrigerating for at least 15 to 30 minutes. Serve with crostini, crackers or vegetables for dipping.

