Sommelier: Veuve Clicquot Rosé

With bubbles bursting from the bottle, aromas of brioche pastry and flavors of Ponchatoula strawberries, you will fall in love at first sip with Veuve Clicquot Rosé.

Produced by the famous Champagne house in Reims, heart of the Champagne region of France, Veuve Clicquot Rosé is crafted from a blend of the iconic orange label, the prestigious Grand Dame, and a dose of red wine produced especially for Veuve’s rosé. This sparkler is a blushing beauty blooming with roses and red berries rounded with a light minerality and a bouquet of complexity, making it a superb complement to food and fun. Don’t let a pink drink with a pink label and a pink attitude fool you. It’s a full-flavored favorite among the sophisticated Champagne crowd.

Veuve Clicquot Rosé is available by the flute at Eliza’s Restaurant & Bar, where this Champagne pairs perfectly with Eliza’s Crab Cakes and lovers of all ages and stages can share an intimate evening.

Exotic to the senses, delicious to the taste, and delightful to drink, Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne is the quintessential Valentine wine!