Sommelier: Sainte Fumée

The blend is in! Most everyone knows the difference between cabernet sauvignon and sauvignon blanc. And many can distinguish between famous Old World blends like Bordeaux and Chateauneuf-du-Pape. But it’s difficult to identify a non-traditional New World blend, and so it is with Sainte Fumée.

This powerful California red wine is composed of syrah handcrafted with healthy doses of cabernet sauvignon and cinsault, delivering a hedonistic style jammed with aromas of red roses, flavors full of wild berries, and tannins firm but subtly layered with bittersweet chocolate. Its cherry bomb impact and softened edges make Sainte Fumée popular with heavy hitters and the steakhouse crowd. Be sure to decant well before dinner, as this big red will open slowly through the evening and well into the night.

Featured BTB at French Market Bistro and Wine Bar, Sainte Fumée pairs perfectly with the Bistro’s sizzling angus ribeye. Or pick up a bottle for less than $75 at Alexander’s Highland Market and follow the lead of the label, which depicts Rosie the Riveter turned ribeye grill cook.