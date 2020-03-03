Sommelier: Ridge Vineyards Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

Baby Bello! Ridge Vineyards Estate Cabernet Sauvignon is the rock star baby brother of international cult sensation Ridge Monte Bello. Structured from hand-harvested organic grapes, the Estate Cab’s classic Bordeaux style is a blend of 77% cabernet sauvignon, 19% merlot, 2% petit verdot and 2% cab franc.

This small-production highly allocated red opens with captivating aromas of chocolate-covered blackberries before giving way to complex expressions of briary fruit, exotic spice and toasty oak leading to a long sensuous finish.

Ridge Vineyards Winery is located in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco, half a mile above Cupertino. High elevation power and elegance combine with a near perfect vintage to define the 2016 Ridge Vineyards Estate Cabernet Sauvignon as a truly remarkable ready-to-drink red wine.

The Estate Cab is served by the glass at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, where it pairs perfectly with the Prime Dry-Aged Ribeye. Or buy a bottle for about $60 at Martin Wine Cellar and reset your palate to Cupertino time.