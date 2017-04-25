Sommelier: Morgan Highland Chardonnay

Call me sentimental, but I like the soft, tender sounds of soul music and the big, bold, buttery chardonnays of years past. But seasons change and things evolve.

The new wave is soft, tender wine and big, bold music. Morgan Winery surfs this new wave on California’s Central Coast. Produced in the Santa Lucia Highlands, Morgan’s single-varietal wines express the best of this cool-climate winegrowing region. And its highly rated Highland Chardonnay is as refreshing as an ocean dip in April. Soft but crisp, pure and focused, this versatile white is touched with toasty oak, opening up just enough to allow the slightest hints of honeysuckle, citrus zest and tropical fruit.

Available BTG at City Pork Brasserie and Bar, the Morgan Highland Chardonnay 2014 pairs perfectly with Chef Ryan Andre’s version of the Blue Cheese Wedge. Or you can find a bottle of this food-friendly white wine at Alexander’s Highland Market for $28. So leave the Julia Child-style butter bomb behind and hip-hop to this new cool, crisp and clean chardonnay.