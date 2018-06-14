Sommelier: Louis Roederer Brut Premier

With 49 million bubbles, 25 mile-per-hour cork-popping speeds, and 90 pounds of pressure per square inch, a bottle of Louis Roederer Brut Premier Champagne delivers the complete celebration package. Its famous multi-vintage house style is bright and elegant with white peach, ripe pear and honey apple flavors ever so gently toasted in aged French oak. As the first sip tickles your tongue, this classic blend of bubbles bursts into an aromatic lemon meringue mousse, frothing your palate throughout a long, crisp finish.

For over seven generations, the Roederer Estate in Reims has been a grand destination in the Champagne region of France. But if instead you find yourself in Louisiana’s capital city, this smooth and focused Champagne is available BTB at Maison Lacour French Restaurant, where it pairs perfectly with Crâbe à la Royale, Crevettes Grillées, Redfish en Papillote, Saumon Fumé and every soufflé Chef Michael Jetty prepares. Or purchase a bottle at retail most anywhere for about $50.

Since 1776, Roederer has launched thousands of ships, toasted millions of weddings and elevated countless events.