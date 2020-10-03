Sommelier: Louis Latour Puligny-Montrachet

We may be 5,000 miles from the Village of Puligny-Montrachet, but Louis Latour Puligny-Montrachet is very near and completely dear to my wine palate. Make no mistake, this is not your usual big buttery California chardonnay. It’s a French chardonnay that opens with aromas of white flowers, bittersweet apricots and mineral intensity. More than medium bodied and infused with candied lemon/lime zest, Montrachet ends strong and long with a honeyed poached pear kiss. Such elusive flavors are part of the mystery of the 200-year-old winery.

Born and bred for food pairing, this iconic white Burgundy takes your meal to the next level.

Experience total French immersion at Maison Lacour Restaurant, where Louis Latour Puligny-Montrachet is available by the bottle. My friends insist pairing with Chef Jetty’s Shrimp Ravioli in a gorgeous white wine cream sauce. And I find its polished pastry finish pairs equally well with Saumon Fumé, Eva’s house-smoked salmon served with horseradish cream sauce.

As our world turns, pause and appreciate how wine is meant to be enjoyed—by the bottle, with fabulous food and best friends.