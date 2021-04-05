Sommelier: Hess Allomi

No need to hop on a high wire to select smart in the big red wine category. Just stay steady and focus on QPR—that’s where Hess Allomi Cabernet Sauvignon really shines.

This top 10 pick by restaurant sommeliers worldwide is a knock-your-socks-off cab with a spiced display of ripe red, black and blue fruit. It’s a critically acclaimed 90%-plus cabernet sauvignon blended with small amounts of petit sirah and petit verdot with a touch of malbec and/or merlot in select vintages.

Allomi is a fifth-generation blend born in the volcanic slopes of northern Napa and bred in the cool Pacific Ocean breeze where the long, warm growing season creates the grapes’ optimal ripening conditions. It illustrates the muscle of Mount Veeder while retaining a sense of elegance and drinkability upon release.

Hess Allomi is available at Mansurs on the Boulevard, where it pairs perfectly with the Duck Mansur, a twice-roasted boneless duckling topped with Chambord blackberry sauce. Or pick up a bottle for $33 at Alexander’s Highland Market and fire up the grill.