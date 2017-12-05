Sommelier: E. Guigal Côtes du Rhône Blanc

Dream of a white Christmas where Côtes du Rhône flow into your happy New Year through almost 200 villages along the Rhine River. Endowed with all the qualities of a more expensive wine, these extraordinary Rhones from the South of France are among the world’s greatest values.

E. Guigal Côtes du Rhône Blanc sets the standard with a house style that is impeccably balanced and a white blend that includes the rich stone fruit flavors of viognier. In addition to apricot, pear and peach mid palate, this full-bodied beauty starts with a touch of tangerine and finishes with a kiss of kumquat. Vintner Phillipe Guigal combs the region to locate grapes that create the signature E. Guigal house style. Deceiving in a delightful way, its elegance is applauded by critics worldwide for consistently exceeding expectation.

E. Guigal Côtes du Rhône Blanc is available BTG at Mestizo’s Restaurant, where chef/owner Jim Urdiales pairs it perfectly with his Scallop Con Mole Verde. But this French white is hard to find at retail shops—unless you shop Calandro’s Supermarket, where it sells BTB for $17. May your days be merry and bright as you serve this Christmas white.