Sommelier: Christo Lot 3

Christo Lot 3 is a big, beefy blend of the best grapes from the best vintages of Marietta Cellars. It’s an impressive Rhone-style red delivering New World flair to Old World grapes, with potent flavors of ripe black fruit, cracked pepper and dried herbs reminiscent of Provence. Packing a one-two-three punch of 15.3% alcohol, this brute has all the X’s and O’s in just the right places. On Sonoma County’s North Coast, Marietta’s owners have been quietly acquiring vineyards for decades, crafting both flavor and value in incredible proportions. And according to The Wine Advocate, Christo’s QPR is #1.

Marietta Cellars’ Christo Lot 3 is served by the glass at Baton Rouge hotspot BRQ Restaurant, where it pairs perfectly with the BBQ Combos. And Christo is available by the bottle for $15.99 at Calandro’s Supermarket, making for an excellent Tiger tailgate. Just fire up your grill and expect to be impressed with this powerful, polished blend of mostly syrah, grenache and petite sirah spiked with a touch of viognier.