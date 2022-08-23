This iced oatmeal raisin cookie recipe supersizes a family favorite
Oatmeal cookies are a classic treat, but this recipe from Aimee Broussard is taking things to the next level. These Small Batch Jumbo Iced Oatmeal Raisin Cookies make for a sweet after-school snack and are designed to put a smile on the face of everyone in the family. Top with vanilla icing, and enjoy with a matching jumbo glass of milk.
SMALL BATCH JUMBO ICED OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIES
Ingredients:
½ cup uncooked old-fashioned oats
½ cup all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
¼ tsp. baking soda
1⁄8 tsp. salt
1 tsp. cinnamon
1⁄8 tsp. nutmeg
4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
¼ cup granulated sugar
2 Tbsp. brown sugar
1 large egg yolk
½ tsp. vanilla extract
½ cup raisins (optional)
Vanilla Icing Ingredients:
1⁄3 cup powdered sugar
½ tsp. vanilla extract
1 to 2 tsp. milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat and set aside.
In a small food processor, pulse oatmeal a few times until oats are partially chopped but not completely ground.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and oatmeal.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl using a handheld mixer, cream together butter and sugars until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg yolk and vanilla extract, mixing to combine. Add flour mixture, a little at a time, to bowl, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Fold in raisins, if using.
Use a mini cookie scoop or spoon to drop rounded spoonfuls (about 2 Tbsp.) of cookie batter onto prepared baking pan, being sure to leave about 2 inches between each for spreading. These cookies spread A LOT.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes for soft cookies. Bake for an additional 2 to 4 minutes for a crunchier cookie. Remove from oven and allow to cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
For Vanilla Icing, in a small bowl, stir together powdered sugar, vanilla extract and 1 tsp. milk. Add just enough milk, up to 1 tsp. more, to reach desired consistency. Spoon over center of each cooled cookie, gently pushing icing across top of cookie. Allow icing to set for about 10 to 15 minutes before serving.
Makes 6 jumbo cookies.
