This iced oatmeal raisin cookie recipe supersizes a family favorite

Oatmeal cookies are a classic treat, but this recipe from Aimee Broussard is taking things to the next level. These Small Batch Jumbo Iced Oatmeal Raisin Cookies make for a sweet after-school snack and are designed to put a smile on the face of everyone in the family. Top with vanilla icing, and enjoy with a matching jumbo glass of milk.

SMALL BATCH JUMBO ICED OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIES

Ingredients:

½ cup uncooked old-fashioned oats

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

¼ tsp. baking soda

1 ⁄ 8 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 ⁄ 8 tsp. nutmeg

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 large egg yolk

½ tsp. vanilla extract

½ cup raisins (optional)

Vanilla Icing Ingredients:

1 ⁄ 3 cup powdered sugar

½ tsp. vanilla extract

1 to 2 tsp. milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat and set aside.

In a small food processor, pulse oatmeal a few times until oats are partially chopped but not completely ground.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and oatmeal.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl using a handheld mixer, cream together butter and sugars until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg yolk and vanilla extract, mixing to combine. Add flour mixture, a little at a time, to bowl, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Fold in raisins, if using.

Use a mini cookie scoop or spoon to drop rounded spoonfuls (about 2 Tbsp.) of cookie batter onto prepared baking pan, being sure to leave about 2 inches between each for spreading. These cookies spread A LOT.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes for soft cookies. Bake for an additional 2 to 4 minutes for a crunchier cookie. Remove from oven and allow to cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

For Vanilla Icing, in a small bowl, stir together powdered sugar, vanilla extract and 1 tsp. milk. Add just enough milk, up to 1 tsp. more, to reach desired consistency. Spoon over center of each cooled cookie, gently pushing icing across top of cookie. Allow icing to set for about 10 to 15 minutes before serving.

Makes 6 jumbo cookies.

