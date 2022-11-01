We’re churning up this Slow Cooker Apple Butter for a sweet fall treat

While Louisiana may be more known for the sour spritz of satsumas than for the mild crunch of apples, we’re still keen to use the fall-favorite fruit in all the recipes we can this season, beginning with this Slow Cooker Apple Butter from Aimee Broussard. A mix-it-and-leave-it philosophy means that you can toss these ingredients into a slow cooker for hours before spreading the finished goodness on anything from toast to pancakes.

SLOW COOKER APPLE BUTTER

Ingredients:

3 to 4 lbs. apples (about 8 medium-size apples)

¾ cup light brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. ground nutmeg

½ tsp. allspice

¼ tsp. ground cloves

Pinch salt

Core and cut apples into 1-in. cubes. Add apples to a 6-quart slow cooker. Add brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and salt, and stir to combine. Cover and cook on high for 5 hours or low for 8 to 10 hours, until apples are very soft. After apples have cooked, uncover slow cooker and use an immersion blender to purée mixture until smooth. (If you do not have an immersion blender, allow the apples to cool slightly and pour the softened apples into a blender to purée until smooth. You may need to work in small batches depending on the size of your blender.) Spoon mixture into sealed containers to store in refrigerator for 1 week or in freezer for up to 1 year.

