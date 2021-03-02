This Shrimp Scampi Pasta brings the seaside to your supper table

Warmer days call for lighter meals, so this time, we’re forgoing traditional meatballs for our pasta and substituting the cute curls of shrimp and vibrant lemon. And while this plate looks elegant enough to prepare for guests, it comes together incredibly fast–maybe even under-20-minutes fast—thanks to peeled and deveined shrimp.

With this recipe, the beauty lies within the options. After cooking your shrimp according to Aimee Broussard’s directions, the pasta options are endless. Spaghetti and linguine are hearty, traditional choices, yet zucchini noodles could make for a low-carb version of this flavorful dish. Whichever you choose, buttery and garlicky shrimp are sure to be a springtime hit.

SHRIMP SCAMPI PASTA

Ingredients:

1 lb. spaghetti (or linguine, if desired)

4 Tbsp. butter, divided

4 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for drizzling

1 medium onion, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ tsp. red pepper flakes (optional)

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup dry white wine

Juice of 1 lemon

¼ cup parsley leaves, finely chopped

Boil pasta according to package directions, removing before pasta is quite done. Drain pasta.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, melt 2 Tbsp. butter in 2 Tbsp. olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté onion, garlic, and red pepper flakes (if using) until onions are translucent, about 3 to 4 minutes. Season shrimp with salt and pepper; add to pan and cook until they have turned pink, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove shrimp from pan; set aside and keep warm. Add wine and lemon juice to pan; bring to a boil. Add remaining 2 Tbsp. butter and 2 Tbsp. oil. When butter has melted, return shrimp to pan along with parsley and cooked pasta. Stir well and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle more olive oil and serve immediately.

Makes 6 servings.