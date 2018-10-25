Scary good Halloween recipes with Aimee Broussard
With Halloween just days away, you can expect social media to blow up with all things spooky, sweet and perfectly themed. If you haven’t had time to binge on Pinterest or scroll Instagram in search of the ideal snacks to serve your guests next Wednesday, you’re in luck, because local blogger and inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard is sharing some her top picks from her recent #HalloweenTreatsWeek roundup, as well as the recipe for the perfect Halloween confection you didn’t even know you needed.
Several weeks ago, Broussard and a group of bloggers and sponsors (Dixie Crystals, Adam’s Extract, Wilton, Sweets & Treats Boutique & Treat Street USA) got together to prepare a list of over 50 recipes designed to celebrate the 31st of October. “From over-the-top cakes and festive fudge to brownies and spider cheeseballs, the list is quite impressive,” says Broussard.
If it wasn’t for all of the neighborhood fun, Broussard says she would probably be temped to turn off her lights and pretend she wasn’t home when the long-awaited day came around. But that simply isn’t the case.
“I have one set of neighbors who paint themselves blue like Smurfs as they take off skipping down the sidewalk handing out candy. Another neighbor hooks up his trailer and provides hayrides for all the kids. And yet another neighbor? Well, she drags out the bar cart and serves wine and cocktails to those parents looking like they might need a little treat of their own,” says Broussard. “That neighbor would be me.”
Check out Broussard’s recipes below for a Halloween pairing that is perfect for the parents.
BACON AND PECAN CHEESEBALL “PUMPKIN”
