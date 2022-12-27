Take it easy on holiday mornings with this Raspberry Layer Breakfast Cake

Some would argue that the best part of the holiday season is the excuse to indulge in desserts—even for breakfast. That’s why we’re excited to share a slice of this Raspberry Layer Breakfast Cake from Aimee Broussard, which takes all the sweetness of the season and packs it onto a plate that pairs well with a little coffee or hot chocolate.

Keep reading below for the full recipe.

Ingredients:

8 Tbsp. (1 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

½ cup sour cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. almond extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

½ cup raspberry jam or preserves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mist an 8½-by-4½-in. loaf pan with baking spray; line pan with a parchment sling with overhang on the long sides.

In a large bowl, using an electric mixer on medium speed, cream butter and sugar together for 2 to 3 minutes, until light and fluffy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until each egg is incorporated. Add sour cream, vanilla and almond extract, beating until well combined.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Add flour mixture to butter/sugar mixture, a little at a time, mixing just until combined.

Spoon one-third of batter into prepared pan. Top batter with ¼ cup raspberry jam, followed by another layer of batter, then remaining ¼ cup raspberry jam. Finish with remaining batter.

Bake for 55 minutes to 1 hour 10 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out mostly clean. Transfer cake to a wire rack to cool completely. Remove from pan, discard parchment, and top with Lemon Glaze, if desired.

Makes 1 (8½ x 4½-in.) loaf cake.

Lemon Glaze Ingredients:

¾ cup powdered sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

In a medium bowl, whisk powdered sugar, zest and lemon juice together until smooth. Drizzle over cooled cake and top with additional lemon zest.

Check out more of our December issue’s holiday recipes in Broussard’s latest inRegister column here.