A Pumpkin Praline Bread Pudding recipe brings together three dessert favorites

Who says that you need to save pralines, pumpkin pie and bread puddings for separate days of the week? In Aimee Broussard’s recipe for Pumpkin Praline Bread Pudding, the terrific trio comes together all at once, serving as a go-to sweet that’s perfect for any occasion. Serve it during celebrations, meetings, parties, family dinners or just ’cause! Read on for the full recipe.

PUMPKIN PRALINE BREAD PUDDING

Ingredients:

Pumpkin Bread Pudding:

1 (1-lb.) loaf day-old French bread, cubed into small pieces

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup half-and-half

1 15-oz. can pumpkin purée (not pie filling)

1 cup granulated sugar

3 Tbsp. melted butter

4 eggs

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. nutmeg

1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice

Praline Sauce:

1 cup butter

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup light brown sugar

½ cup pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray, and place cubed bread pieces in bottom of dish.

In a large bowl, whisk together all remaining Pumpkin Bread Pudding ingredients. Slowly pour mixture over bread pieces, making sure each piece is coated. Bake for 1 hour.

While bread pudding is baking, make Praline Sauce. In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, stir together butter, heavy cream and brown sugar; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and stir in pecans. Simmer until sauce thickens, about 5 minutes.

Pour sauce over bread pudding prior to serving. Lightly dust with confectioners’ sugar if desired. Serve warm.

Makes 6-8 servings.