Prep your calendar for culinary events heating up next week

Next Thursday, April 20, mark your menu for two fan-favorite culinary events that have proved to be more than a flash in the pan.

First, summer seafood fans have the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society and Mockler Beverage Company to thank for another year of Crawfête, a food festival showcasing crawfish dishes and chefs competing for the votes of tasters. Complete with a live auction and appearances by local chefs from Baton Rouge’s best restaurants, the event pairs the savory dishes with fine wines, craft beers and spirits.

Those interested in more varied fare might wish to explore this year’s Gourmet in the Garden, a progressive dinner held at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden in support of the Louisiana Culinary Institute Foundation. Also set for next Thursday, April 20, from 6 to 9 p.m., the dining event will combine with another local favorite, Cocktails in the Garden, to pair meals and craft cocktails from chefs who will compete for the coveted People’s Choice Awards. Kirk Holder will provide live music for anyone looking for a little ambiance, or even an excuse to dance.