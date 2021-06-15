This potato salad is a Southern summertime staple anyone can make

No summertime gathering in the South is complete without a helping of dreamy, creamy potato salad—especially if it accompanies a backyard barbecue or poolside party. Plus, everyone knows there’s no better potato salad than the kind Grandma used to make, which is why we love this recipe from Aimee Broussard’s actual grandmother. Skipping the celery and advising a combination of chunky and mashed potatoes, this customizable yet classic family recipe is a summertime savior.

GRANDMA’S FAMILY REUNION POTATO SALAD

4 lb. red potatoes (about 8)

4 hard-boiled eggs (3 chopped, 1 for topping)

¾ cup mayonnaise

1½ tsp. sweet pickle relish

1 Tbsp. spicy brown mustard

1½ tsp. salt

¾ tsp. black pepper

1 green onion, chopped, for garnish

Paprika for garnish

In a large stockpot, cook potatoes in boiling water for about 40 minutes or until tender; drain and cool. Peel potatoes, and cut into 1-in. cubes. Add eggs, and mix.

Stir together mayonnaise, relish, mustard, salt and black pepper; gently stir into potato mixture. Garnish with green onion, a sprinkle of paprika, and the remaining boiled egg, sliced. Serve immediately, or cover and chill until ready to serve.

Note: I like my potato salad with a combination of chunky potatoes and mashed, so I take a potato masher and lightly mash portions of the salad.

Makes 8 servings.