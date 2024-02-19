Still have leftover candy canes? Try this dessert from Aimee Broussard | By Lilly Chastain -

Who says peppermint desserts are reserved for Christmas? We think mint and chocolate are a winning combination any time of the year. This season, create the perfect bite of minty bliss with inRegister food columnist Aimee Broussard’s Peppermint Oreo Truffles. Bonus that it helps rid your pantry of any leftover Christmas candy canes. Read the recipe below.

Peppermint Oreo Truffles Ingredients:

1 (10.7-oz.) package Oreo cookies, finely crushed

1 (8-oz.) block cream cheese, softened

1 tsp. peppermint extract

¼ cup mini chocolate chips

16 oz. semisweet baking chocolate, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

2 regular-size candy canes, crushed into small pieces Instructions: Line baking sheet with parchment paper, set aside. In the bowl of a food processor, pulse Oreo cookies until finely crushed. Add cream cheese and peppermint extract and pulse until mixture is smooth. Fold in mini chocolate chips. Use small cookie scoop to measure, then roll into cookie balls. Place into freezer to chill, about 15 to 30 minutes. Once cookie balls are chilled, melt chocolate and vegetable oil in microwave for 1 minute in 20-second intervals, stirring between each interval, until just smooth and creamy. Do not overheat. Drop each cookie ball into melted chocolate, coating evenly. Use fork and lightly tap excess chocolate. Place back onto parchment paper-lined pan. While chocolate is still wet, sprinkle with crushed peppermint. Reheat chocolate as necessary if it becomes thick. Refrigerate for 1 hour, until firm and ready to serve. Makes 24 to 36 truffles.

Aimee Broussard is a Southern food blogger and award-winning cookbook author. Seen on QVC, Rachael Ray and more, she is a self-proclaimed accidental entrepreneur with a penchant for porches and sweet hospitality. Find her online at aimeebroussard.com.