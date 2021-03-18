Take a peek inside downtown’s new Rio Tacos & Tequila with ‘225’

After a year spent mostly indoors, the verdant motifs of the new Rio Tacos & Tequila in downtown Baton Rouge is a sight for sore eyes (and taste palettes tired of the same homemade recipes over and over again). With a bright front porch ready to welcome crowds in the cool start of spring to the colorful mural designed by Bridget Tiek of Tiek and Co. and created by local artist Marc Fresh, the restaurant, which opened in January, proves a perfect backdrop for Chef Tonnie Pointer’s street taco specialties.

If not street tacos, then maybe camarones are more your speed, made with sauteed shrimp, roasted onion, bell pepper, tomatoes and two garlic and cilantro masa cakes topped with chimichurri. A list of frozen margaritas and other Tex-Mex-inspired drinks seals the deal.

