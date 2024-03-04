Passé’s Porkchop Tchoupitoulas | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

Opened in downtown Baton Rouge in January, the Origin Hotel delivers big on style and charm. An art deco-meets-modern design is punctuated with local touches, including the use of tiger imagery and a merchandise section supplied by Sweet Baton Rouge. The all-day restaurant, Passé, also gives fun-loving South Louisiana vibes with a retro design and menu items like the Porkchop Tchoupitoulas. Offered both at lunch and dinner, the dish presents a Frenched 12 oz. porkchop grilled and topped with a Worcestershire and butter-based sauce. It’s served with smashed new potatoes and a vegetable medley of broccoli, red onion, squash and carrots. “Everybody has been loving the food,” says executive chef Major Chenevert. “We’re moving in the right direction.” The dog-friendly boutique hotel also features a lobby lounge, coffee kiosk and rooftop bar with views of downtown.

Passé

101 St. Ferdinand Street

(225) 224-0022

passebatonrouge.com