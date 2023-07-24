It’s National Blueberry Month. We’re breaking down the favorite fruit’s health benefits | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Happy National Blueberry Month! July may be ending soon, but you’ll want to bring this favorite summer fruit into fall. The health benefits blueberries contain are immense, according to Pennington Biomedical Research Center dietitians Cathy Carmichael and Kate Blumberg.

For families on-the-go, this naturally sweet and low-calorie treat is a quick, portable nutritious snack. “Blueberries are a great source of vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese and fiber,” Blumberg says. “They are also a rich source of phytochemical’s, which have shown to have a variety of health benefits.”

While the dietitians agree both frozen and fresh fruit is equally nutritious, Carmichael cautions consumers to pay close attention when option for dried berries as they contain more calories and often have hidden added sugars.

“A cup of fresh blueberries is about 80 calories, while a serving size of dried blueberries is 1/4 cup and equal to about 125 calories,” Carmichael says.

If you’re wondering how you can add more blueberries into your diet, follow these tips from Carmichael below:

Breakfast: “Blueberries are terrific when it comes to breakfast! They are great with oatmeal or cold cereal and work well in waffles, pancakes and muffins,” she says.

Snacking: “Keeping a bag of frozen blueberries in your freezer is the most practical way to add blueberries to your diet. My daughter loves to make smoothies with them, and enjoying them on their own is a great snack,” she says.

Lunch and Dinner: “You can add blueberries to a summer salad with watermelon and pineapple for a colorful treat,” she says. “Tossing blueberries into your green salad with a fruity vinaigrette dressing is another fun thing to do.”

