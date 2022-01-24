From mezcal to mushroom tea, here are the 2022 food trends to look for in Baton Rouge

The calendar has turned, the new year is unfolding and it’s time to take a look at what’ll be hot this year in Baton Rouge’s culinary scene.

Even as challenges continue to befall restaurants, plenty of new ingredients and techniques are coming our way. Look for more small plates and shareable boards; agave-based cocktails; a return to the dinner party; beverages as a wellness tool; and other fun trends in the Capital City this year.

The disruption of the last two years continues to influence the way we dine out and the way restaurants operate. That said, we’ll see to-go orders expand (and please place them online, say operators). Shopping local, a 20-year trend, could see a boost this year as shoppers moved by global supply chain woes prioritize buying directly from farmers. And keep watch for new, trendy ingredients in both restaurants and home kitchens, including dried chiles, kimchee, gochujang and African grains.

