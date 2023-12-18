Local sweet treats to savor this holiday season | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Christmas is right around the corner, which means our sweet tooth is only getting stronger. With all dieting being put on pause until 2024, there’s no better time to try a sugar-filled snack. So treat yourself this holiday season with the local sweets featured below.

Did you know we’re getting a Caroline’s Cookies location here in the Capital City? Check out the grand opening this Friday, December 22, and try the December flavors like hot cocoa, Christmas tree, eggnog, peppermint bark (pictured here) and more.

BLDG 5 has become a crowd-favorite spot here in Baton Rouge, and it may have something to do with the seasonal items occasionally offered, like this strawberry lemon ginger gallette.

Keep the holidays merry and bright with these colorful (or classic) Christmas cakes from Sweet Stirrings.

For the pie lovers, Elsie’s has Christmas cookie pies featuring a red and green artful detail on top.

Try a little bit of everything with the sweet sampler gift box from Les Amis Bake Shoppe. For less than $10, get a chocolate-covered Oreo, a macaron and a funfetti cake ball.

Geaux Cookies has us dreaming of a pastel Christmas with these light-colored, custom cookies.