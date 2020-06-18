Local restaurants that serve the taste of travel

Luckily for Baton Rouge foodies, global travel restrictions have no effect on our ability to try diverse cuisines offered locally. With plenty of internationally inspired eateries in the the 225, there’s no need to travel far for a taste of culture this summer. From authentic street tacos that take you to Mexico City to crêpes bound to remind you of Paris, there is a little something to satisfy your cravings from every corner of the world.

In order to save you a trip across the pond, we’ve rounded up a few local restaurants that bring foreign foods straight to to the Capital Region:

When you crave that Spanish flair: Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos

Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos offers traditional Mexican dishes with an upscale twist, perfect for sippin’ while chippin’ and dippin’ with friends and family.

Our menu pick: Mix and match tacos, of course. One of our favorites is the “Tinga.”

When the Caribbean is calling: Bullfish Bar and Kitchen

Bullfish Bar and Kitchen is known for its Louisiana spin on traditional Caribbean cuisine. There’s no faster way to feel like you’re beachside.

Our menu pick: Coconut shrimp and a tropical drink or two.

When you need a taste of Thai: Thai Kitchen

Thai Kitchen has been a staple in Baton Rouge since 1989, serving up classic Thai dishes that are sure to wake up your senses, in addition to sushi and much more.

Our menu pick: You can’t go wrong with the crawfish curry!

When France seems a little too far: Flambée Café

If you’re craving a crêpe, or just needing a night filled with wining and dining, Flambée Café and its French-inspired menu is sure to bring the heat.

Our menu pick: There’s nothing more comforting than the French onion soup.

When pasta is a priority: Gino’s Restaurant

There’s nothing better than pasta–it really might be our favorite food group. Gino’s Restaurant is famous for its Italian dishes, intimate ambiance and, of course, spaghetti and meatballs.

Our menu pick: If you want something a little more adventurous, try the penne alla lorenzo.

When you’re channeling your inner Mamma Mia: Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant

There’s something about pita bread and hummus that really makes our taste buds feel like they’re dancing to an ABBA song. Albasha’s menu is full of delicious Greek and Lebanese options.

Our menu pick: Meat-stuffed grape leaves for the win.

What globally inspired grub are you craving right now? Let us know your favorite place to travel through taste in the comments below.