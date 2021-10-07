Throw the ultimate tailgate with these offerings from local caterers and restaurants

After a long hiatus, the familiar sights of pitched tents, full ice chests and rowdy crowds have returned to the LSU campus this season. Tailgating is back!

This tailgate revival brings to mind another favorite of football season: the food. While cooking up gameday grub is a tradition for many, sometimes it’s nice to let someone else do the dirty work. Treat your tailgaters this season and try out these creative catering options from local restaurants and caterers:

Bergeron’s City Market

Any LSU fan knows that gamedays are more than just a football game–they’re an experience. Chef Don Bergeron thinks food should be the same way. From chef-staffed charbroiled oyster grilling stations to chilled seafood presented on ice sculptures, Bergeron’s City Market’s elaborate catering options make for an unforgettable tailgate experience.

Superior Grill

Switch up the starting lineup with a fajita tray from Superior Grill. If sizzling steak, shrimp and chicken fajitas aren’t your thing, they offer trays of all your Mexican food favorites from tacos to quesadillas to chimichangas. For an extra point, don’t forget to grab a gallon of frozen margaritas!

City Pork Catering

Tent and table rentals, bartending service, extensive food menu—City Pork Catering offers everything you need for an epic tailgate. With selections from City Pork, Rouj Creole, Beausoleil and City Slice, these tailgate catering packages offer plenty of variety.

Gourmet Girls

When it comes to food, no tailgate party is complete without a few dips. However, we’re breaking away from buffalo chicken and bean this season and opting for a few more elevated options. Gourmet Girls keeps its grab-and-go cooler stocked with delectable dips from shrimp and jumbo lump crab Parisienne to goat cheese tortas, each packaged for picking up in a pinch on gameday. Order ahead to snag a Mediterranean hummus or antipasto party platter.

Walk On’s

With dishes like Catfish Atchafalaya, Cajun Queseaux and Voodoo Shrimp, Walk-On’s Away Game catering menu is fit for a true Bayou Bengals fan. Pick up a Tailgate To-Geaux Party Tray, have your spread delivered, or staff your tailgate with Walk-On’s servers and bartenders.

Leola’s Café & Coffee House

For away games and days when the Parade Grounds aren’t calling your name, trade in the tent and book a football watch party on Leola’s Café’s back bar and patio. Their private party packages include a gameday appetizer buffet and two bartenders to serve up Leola’s speciality cocktails.